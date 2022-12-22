Senator Thune meets President Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.

Senator Thune shared a photo of his meeting with Zelenskyy on Twitter.

It was an honor to meet @ZelenskyyUa and hear his historic address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/jKM37fcNrZ — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 22, 2022

