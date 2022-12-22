Avera Medical Minute
Senator Thune meets President Zelenskyy

Thune met President Zelenskyy Wednesday.
Thune met President Zelenskyy Wednesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.

Senator Thune shared a photo of his meeting with Zelenskyy on Twitter.

