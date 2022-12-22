Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
Missing dog comes home in time for holidays
FILE - This is a map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women