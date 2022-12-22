Avera Medical Minute
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported.

Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic to alternate routes and blocking cars from going through the scene.

The three cars involved in the crash did sustain damage.

