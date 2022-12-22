Avera Medical Minute
Whittier Middle School celebrates 100th anniversary

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whittier Middle School students and staff celebrated its 100th Anniversary.

Everyone has been working together to compile memories from alumni and former teachers. Wednesday, the school held an open house to share it with the community.

The principal, Erika Paladino, says this was a great way to get everyone involved, and she’s really proud of all the hard work and dedication everyone has put in.

“I think our kids feel a part of that, obviously, they are students in our school today, but for them to talk to people who are 75 years old, and 50 years old, and 35 years old and then 20 years old about their expierences in Whittier really connected them, and there’s a video of that in the library and its really fun to watch our kids make those connections,” said Paladino.

Paladino hopes the celebration made a lasting impact on all who attended.

