Brutal Cold and Wind Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings will continue across the region through today and into Saturday for some. Feels-like temperatures will be in the -40s again today thanks to 45 mph wind gusts. The wind should start to ease up a bit heading into tonight, especially out west. It’s still going to be cold and feel cold with lows dropping into the -10s and -20s before you add in the wind.

While Saturday will remain bitterly cold, highs will get closer to zero with the wind continuing to get lighter. Despite that, feels-like temps will remain bitterly cold. Christmas Day will feature warmer temperatures as a warm front will slide through and bring a chance for some light snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations look to run a trace to 2″ with this system. Highs will top out in the teens around most of the region.

We should warm up through next week. Highs will be in the teens again on Monday with 20s returning for Tuesday. Most of the region should be back into the 30s for highs by Wednesday. Our next chance for some flurries will be next Friday.

