Conditions to slowly improve heading into the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the dangerous cold and blizzard conditions will continue, things will slowly begin to improve heading into the weekend.

Blizzard Warnings will continue until 6 PM west of the James River and until 6 AM Saturday east of the James River. The Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon Saturday. Please stay indoors and stay off the roads until conditions improve!

Blowing and drifting snow will continue tonight with the blowing snow becoming more patchy west of the James River. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 5-20 mph west river and 15-30 mph east river. Lows fall back into the teens to near 20 below with wind chill values between -35 and -50.

Saturday will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph west and 10-25 mph east. Highs will top out on either side of zero with most areas remaining in the single digits below. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s below Saturday night with scattered clouds and light winds.

Christmas Day will feature a chance of light snow showers as an area of low pressure moves in from the northwest. There could be some sleet or light rain that mixes in across western and central South Dakota. Snow accumulations will run a trace to 2″ with isolated amounts of 2-4″ possible from Sisseton to Marshall to Spencer, IA. Highs will range from the lower teens east to as warm as the 40s in southwest South Dakota.

While Monday will be colder with highs in the single digits under a mostly sunny sky, the rest of next week will feature much warmer temperatures and more cloud cover as well. Highs will rebound back to the 20s and 30s with some spots approaching 40 by Wednesday.

