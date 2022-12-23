Coyotes strong Summit start shows growth from difficult non-conference

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote women appear to have ironed out some of the issues that plagued them during the non-conference season.

Entering Summit League play at 4-7 and losers of five straight, USD demolished their first two opponents, beating Kansas City 82-59 before dropping three bills on Oral Roberts yesterday in a 101-57 victory.

It’s a good sign that the Yotes are starting to come together under first year head coach Kayla Karius.

The Coyotes will take their first conference road trip next Thursday when they head to St. Thomas and Western Illinois.

