Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on why she brings her team to the Sanford...
Staley on Sioux Falls & Sanford Pentagon “They treat women’s basketball like it’s a sport.”

Latest News

It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Firefighters along with staff and Yankton County Emergency Management assisted in helping with...
Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures
Christmas Trees
States that produce the most Christmas trees
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill