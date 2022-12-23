Avera Medical Minute
Feeding South Dakota delivers emergency food supplies to Rosebud

Feeding South Dakota delivers emergency food supplies to Rosebud
Feeding South Dakota delivers emergency food supplies to Rosebud(Feeding South Dakota)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROSEBUD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A team effort was necessary to help a Feeding South Dakota truck get through to the Rosebud reservation.

Those living in Rosebud helped clear a path so the Feeding South Dakota truck carrying emergency food supplies could reach them, according to the Facebook post.

Although ice and snow were still wreaking havoc on the interstate, the driver of the Feeding South Dakota truck made it through.

“Receiving our delivery was so important to the tribe that they came together and dug a path in and out so that Jim could get to the delivery site. Food items were getting into the hands of those who need it as quickly as it was coming off of the truck,” read the post.

Feeding South Dakota is currently matching donations for anyone who would like to contribute. To donate, visit FeedingSouthDakota.Org/Donate.

