Gov. Noem announces more Guard missions in response to storms

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced Friday the South Dakota National Guard is undertaking additional missions in response to the winter storms across South Dakota.

Thursday, Gov. Noem announced that the Guard is hauling available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

The Guard will also be hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, as well as helping with snow removal in support of both the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe. They will be performing these missions in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation.

The South Dakota National Guard has been activated per the statewide emergency, and resources are needed to provide additional assistance to the tribes. When the tribes request help, it is evaluated to see if it is an appropriate use for the National Guard, according to Noem’s office.

These actions are in addition to the work being done by numerous state agencies, including the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

