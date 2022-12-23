Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands.

According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen will haul wood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The office also says other duties may be assigned as events warrant.

The emergency order also allows the state to assist county governments should specific requests be made.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.