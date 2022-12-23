Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency

Governor Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state of South Dakota.
Governor Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state of South Dakota.(KSFY)
By Brian Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands.

According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen will haul wood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The office also says other duties may be assigned as events warrant.

The emergency order also allows the state to assist county governments should specific requests be made.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Power Outages Kit
Power Outage Kits
Heroes Behind the Badges makes push into the new year
Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
When the temperatures get into the negatives, staying in a home without heat can be dangerous.
Below-zero temperatures make possible power outages more dangerous