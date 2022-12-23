‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ competition raises blood donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls.

The annual competition between police and firefighters aims to see which side can raise the most blood donations. Those donations then go to the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls.

Officials say the holidays are a time when donations are needed the most.

“We run through it pretty quickly, so to keep that amount of blood up is very crucial. The people that are coming and giving today, it will last about a week,” said Alexandria Kannas, Community Blood Bank phlebotomist.

Sioux Falls police are the defending champions after bringing in nearly 1,300 donations last year.

You can find a time and place to donate in this year’s event by heading over to CBBLifeBlood.Org.

