I-90 to close from South Dakota border to Albert Lea, again

MANKATO, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Motorists are advised that I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 23, due to blizzard conditions creating blowing and drifting snow with zero visibility.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most other state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to remain closed today and will remain closed until conditions improve. MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road, and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs.

A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways (that are not already closed) in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.

Conditions are expected to remain difficult until they gradually improve on Saturday. MnDOT encourages motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. Extremely dangerous wind chills could be life-threatening if travelers were to become stranded.

No travel advisory means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective. Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember

Check or get the free smartphone app at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts

Stay alert for snowplows , which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt .

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Don’t drive distracted.

