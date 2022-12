SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shane Fischer is a writer and poet who writes poems about those who are special in your life. He takes the time to really get to know what his client wants by learning details about a person who he then writes about. A great idea for a holiday gift or for any time of year

. https://www.inkknell.com/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.