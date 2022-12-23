Avera Medical Minute
Interstate 90 now closed from Rapid City to Minnesota state line

Interstate 90 is now closed from Rapid City to the Minnesota state line.
Interstate 90 is now closed from Rapid City to the Minnesota state line.(MGN Online)
By Brian Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure of Interstate 90 has now been extended from Rapid City to the Minnesota state line.

The DOT says the decision was made after blizzard conditions moved into eastern South Dakota, leading to dangerous conditions on the roads. Already several cars have been reported in ditches.

High winds continue to cause low visibilities and drifting of snow on the roadway.

Past the Minnesota state line, Interstate 90 is closed to Albert Lea, Minnesota. By the numbers, that is roughly 600 miles of interstate this storm has now closed.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Dakota News Now both on-air and online for the latest.

