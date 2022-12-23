Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory

Lincoln and Minnehaha County are pulling their plows.
Lincoln and Minnehaha County are pulling their plows.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways. Drifts will be making there way back across the roads. Traveling in the storm may quickly become a life threatening situation.

There will be a few v-plows and blowers out to address drifting in problem areas. They will resume operation Saturday morning at 4:00 a.m.

No Travel Advisories remain for both counties.

