Mount Marty professor part of dinosaur, prehistoric bird discoveries

While a natural curiosity for life and the past inspired Dececchi to pursue a career in...
While a natural curiosity for life and the past inspired Dececchi to pursue a career in biology, it was a former professor that inspired him to work on problems related to the origins of birds.(Mount Marty University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mount Marty biology professor was among a group of scientists to uncover new details of flight potential in prehistoric birds and the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal.

Dr. Alexander Dececchi and his colleagues discovered that the muscle proportions, sizes, and attachments in early birds differed from today’s modern birds by using laser-stimulated fluorescence to reveal unseen details of soft tissue in the fossils.

“A lot of the shoulder mechanisms and the shoulder muscles are very different, and they give a different flight stroke,” Dececchi said. He explained that their findings also showed some early birds lacked the large sternal bones and chest muscles we are familiar with in modern birds, like chickens.

”[Our research] shows this really key change in the pathway and evolution of the shoulder and arm muscles, which allowed flight to occur before birds had a modern setup with muscles on the chest.”

Dr. Dececchi’s background

Dececchi was inspired to work on problems related to the origins of birds by his former professor, Hans Larsson of McGill University in Montreal. Larsson was the scientist who discovered the remains of an ancient mammal between the ribs of a fossilized small-feathered dinosaur called Microraptor. This discovery kickstarted the second and most recently published peer-reviewed article involving Dececchi.

While previous studies have described other Microraptor specimens containing a bird, a lizard, and a fish, this new evidence for consumption of mammals establishes that this dinosaur had a diverse diet and was not a specialist on any given food source, the original press release stated.

“We are familiar with how modern small and medium-sized hunters like foxes or cats take a variety of prey, but for some reason when we think of dinosaurs we seem to think everyone is a specialist,” Dececchi said. “One of the things we wanted to point out is that Microraptor would pretty much eat anything it could sink its teeth into.”

Dececchi and several colleagues are now working to create a research group and host a conference in Hong Kong this spring, according to a Mount Marty press release.

Publications

The full research article on flight potential and sternum loss in prehistoric birds was published by Proceedings of the National Academic of Sciences and can be read here. The full research article on the diet of the Microraptor was published by the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology and can be read here.

