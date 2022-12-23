Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

Latest News

USD's Morgan Hansen reacts to opening Summit League season 2-0
USD shows growth after tough non-conference season
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated from Staten Island ferry
The report was released after the panel interviewed over 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and...
Jan. 6 committee releases full final report
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on why she brings her team to the Sanford...
Pentagon and Sioux Falls make an impression on Staley