Rivals SDSU and NDSU eager to square off for a national championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After close calls in 2017 and last year, the Dakota Marker rivalry between South DAkota State and North Dakota State will at last be contested for the FCS National Championship.

And it turns out those who play in the rivalry have been just as eager to see it played for a ring instead of the rock.

For the record, as was the case in their four previous postseason meetings, the Dakota Marker will not be awarded to the winner of a playoff game. This time around the Jacks and Bison will be playing for an even more coveted trophy.

We were on the verge of getting an NDSU-SDSU title game in 2017 and last year when each reached the semifinals on opposite ends of the FCS Playoff bracket. The Jackrabbits lost both times (at James Madison in 2017 and at Montana State in 2021) and the Bison went on to win the National Championship.

History certainly is on NDSU’s side. They’re 4-0 all time in the playoffs against the Jacks and are 9-0 in title games in Frisco.

Yet the present certainly seems to favor SDSU, with the Jackrabbits having won three in a row against the Bison including a 23-21 thriller this year in Fargo. For a program that’s spent a season knocking down barriers, it’s only fitting that the final one is from their biggest rival.

SDSU and NDSU play for the FCS National Championship on January 8th at 1 PM from Frisco, Texas, live on KSFY.

