Safety precautions pet owners should take in below-zero temperatures

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the below-zero temperatures in the Aberdeen area, most dogs are still going to need to go outside. If you’re the owner of a four-legged friend, there are safety precautions you should take when letting them outdoors.

Dr. Greg Adolf is a veterinarian at Northern Plains Animal Health in Aberdeen. He says dogs are just as susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite as humans are.

”The biggest things are they’re going to be susceptible where they don’t have heavy fur coat, as in their faces and their feet and sometimes their abdomen. Again, it’s going to be the same thing, time is going to be important, not to have them outside for very long,” said Dr. Adolf.

There are signs to look for if you do think your dog may have caught frostbite.

”Their feet are going to be sore, so they could be lame or their feet are sore when you touch them, painful. Any coloration change you would see in any skin area, that’s a definite tip-off that something is going wrong there,” said Dr. Adolf.

The best way to keep your dog safe in the frigid temperatures is to not leave them outside for too long and check their paws for snow and ice once they come indoors. Even the dog breeds that can withstand cold temperatures better than others aren’t safe from ice and cold winds.

”In weather like this, you don’t want to have them out and exposed in the wind. You still want to have a place for them that’s out of the wind, doesn’t have a draft, where they can bed in and stay warm where they’re not exposed to the wind is the biggest thing,” said Dr. Adolf.

Keeping dogs well-nourished in colder temperatures is also important for their health.

”It’s always important that they should have fresh water available. You actually get more dehydrated just being outside in this type of environment than you would in the summertime because the humidity is so much lower. They’re going to need more calories to stay warm in this weather too. They’re going to need more food than they normally would,” said Dr. Adolf.

So, what is the best way to measure how long your dog can stay outside? Try it out for yourself.

”I always tell people, if you’re cold, your dog is cold. If you’re bundled up and you’re still cold, your dog is cold. A specific time would would be basically however much time we should be out there, which right now is pretty short with the extreme weather we have. It’s going to be just a few minutes. I mean, it doesn’t take a lot longer than that for them to have frostbite, just like it would be for us,” said Dr. Adolf.

