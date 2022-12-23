SDSU’s Sanders & McCormick earn AFCA First Team All-American honors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Individual awards continued to roll in for South Dakota State football players Thursday as Mason McCormick and Caleb Sanders were named to the 2022 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America First Team.

A defensive tackle from Glenwood, Iowa, Sanders has anchored the Jackrabbits up front for a defense that is allowing an FCS-best 83 yards per game and ranks third in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Sanders has registered 36 total tackles during his final collegiate season, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

McCormick has been a key part of a Jackrabbit offense line that has paved the way for the team to rush for 177.6 yards per game and has allowed only 17 sacks in advancing to the FCS national championship game this season. The Sioux Falls native has started 41 consecutive games at left guard.

Both Sanders and McCormick were previously honored this season on All-America teams selected by The Associated Press, HERO Sports and Stats Perform.

South Dakota State has set a school record with 13 wins this season (13-1 overall) and will face Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State for the FCS title on Sunday, Jan. 8, in Frisco, Texas.

