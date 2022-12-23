Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Sanders & McCormick earn AFCA First Team All-American honors

Duo anchor dominant lines for top-ranked Jackrabbits
Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Individual awards continued to roll in for South Dakota State football players Thursday as Mason McCormick and Caleb Sanders were named to the 2022 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America First Team.

A defensive tackle from Glenwood, Iowa, Sanders has anchored the Jackrabbits up front for a defense that is allowing an FCS-best 83 yards per game and ranks third in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Sanders has registered 36 total tackles during his final collegiate season, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

McCormick has been a key part of a Jackrabbit offense line that has paved the way for the team to rush for 177.6 yards per game and has allowed only 17 sacks in advancing to the FCS national championship game this season. The Sioux Falls native has started 41 consecutive games at left guard.

Both Sanders and McCormick were previously honored this season on All-America teams selected by The Associated Press, HERO Sports and Stats Perform.

South Dakota State has set a school record with 13 wins this season (13-1 overall) and will face Missouri Valley Football Conference rival North Dakota State for the FCS title on Sunday, Jan. 8, in Frisco, Texas.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

Latest News

USD's Morgan Hansen reacts to opening Summit League season 2-0
Coyotes strong Summit start shows growth from difficult non-conference
SDSU's Isaiah Davis celebrates touchdown run at North Dakota State
Rivals SDSU and NDSU eager to square off for a national championship
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on why she brings her team to the Sanford...
Staley on Sioux Falls & Sanford Pentagon “They treat women’s basketball like it’s a sport.”
Pierre football standouts sign Division One Letters of Intent
Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska