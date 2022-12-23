Sioux Falls nonprofits share needs this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom, the Union Gospel Mission, and the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety have suggested ways the community can help meet the needs of those they serve.

Bishop Dudley is asking for desserts and sweet treats to distribute to their guests on Christmas.

Call to Freedom is requesting donations of gift cards for individuals fleeing abusive situations.

Union Gospel Mission is seeking volunteers to help sort and organize the Christmas store for distribution on Christmas Day (Friday is the last day to help).

Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is hoping to collect new and gently-used winter clothing and boots for guests.

