Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Regional Airport to reopen sooner than expected

Outside Sioux Falls Airport
Outside Sioux Falls Airport(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of The Sioux Falls Regional Airport say the airport will open hours earlier than predicted.

On Thursday, representatives predicted that the airport would have to stay closed until 6 p.m. on Friday; however, officials just announced the airfield is open.

According to the tweet, the security checkpoint will open at 4 p.m. If you had plans to fly out, check with your airline regarding their planned flight schedule.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on why she brings her team to the Sanford...
Staley on Sioux Falls & Sanford Pentagon “They treat women’s basketball like it’s a sport.”

Latest News

Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade...
Tim Wolf talks about debut album, upcoming projects
Stranded car
I-90 to close from South Dakota border to Albert Lea, again
Lincoln and Minnehaha County are pulling their plows.
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front