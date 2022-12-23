Sioux Falls Regional Airport to reopen sooner than expected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of The Sioux Falls Regional Airport say the airport will open hours earlier than predicted.

On Thursday, representatives predicted that the airport would have to stay closed until 6 p.m. on Friday; however, officials just announced the airfield is open.

According to the tweet, the security checkpoint will open at 4 p.m. If you had plans to fly out, check with your airline regarding their planned flight schedule.

The airport is planning to reopen the airfield at 3pm today. The terminal is already open, and the security checkpoint will reopen at 4pm. Please check with your airline regarding their planned flight schedule. — FSD (@sfairport) December 23, 2022

