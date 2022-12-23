Avera Medical Minute
Staley on Sioux Falls & Sanford Pentagon “They treat women’s basketball like it’s a sport.”

South Carolina coach on why she’s brought her team to Pentagon for three straight years
Coach of #1 ranked women's basketball team enjoys coming west to Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One week ago tonight Dawn Staley brought her number one ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team through a blizzard to play in the Sanford Pentagon.

The weather hasn’t changed at all since then and neither it appears will the legendary coach’s preference to come back to Sioux Falls in the years to come.

The Gamecocks defeated South Dakota State last week 62-44 and improved to 4-0 in the over the last three seasons, beating South Dakota in each of the last two years as well as Gonzaga back in 2020.

Aside from getting good mid-major competition from the Coyotes and Jackrabbits, Staley is a stickler for superstition! After all every time they’ve played here the Gamecocks have ended up in the Final Four.

Joking aside, Staley says the atmosphere and reception in Sioux Falls is second to none.

