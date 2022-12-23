Taking a look inside Tea Area Schools’ virtual school day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The day before Christmas break is usually an exciting time for students, but the blistery cold and wind led to an empty parking lot at Tea Area Schools on Thursday.

Forward-thinking by administrators, such as Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Lowery, allowed the students to finish their semester tests ahead of time.

“So today is all about reflection on the semester, on their finals,” Lowery said.

A typical virtual day looks different for elementary students compared to middle and high school students, with more engagement between teachers as well as parents.

“I have a first grader at home, and I called a little bit ago to see how she was doing, and she was up working on her math with her dice today,” Lowery said.

High school teacher Brooke Palleschi starts her virtual school day at the same time she normally would, but her classroom is her kitchen table.

“It is my responsibility as an English teacher to keep the learning going from what we were traditionally doing in the classroom the day prior,” Palleschi said.

After a 10 a.m. check-in, middle and high school students get straight to work on their work assigned in google classroom. Plus, they can still check in with their teachers if need be.

“It’s answering student questions and getting things ready for the next, a typical day, just from my house,” Palleschi said.

The pandemic brought difficulties as teachers scrambled to transition to virtual learning, but it led to teachers being more prepared for these wintery days.

“From March 2020 to the end of that school year, we learned that we can do this,” Lowery said.

The traditional snow day may become a thing of the past, but it could be beneficial for education moving forward.

“Making cookies, watching videos, staying in your pajamas—those were good times, but I’m telling you I know my kids are still enjoying those same things while they pick up a book they engage in their classes,” Lowery said.

