Tea community organization hosts Christmas lights competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A variety of houses within Tea have decked the halls and their homes. It’s all as a part of a friendly community competition.

Decorating for Christmas has been a family affair for generations in the Wentland and Engel families.

“We would do the old milk jug of water and let them get to ice and put them down the driveway,” says Joe Wentland, as he recalls a childhood memory.

So when the Tea community organization t-link announced a Christmas decorating competition, they jumped in to light up their home.

“You know, it’s just the thought of all the kids coming over. Seeing all the inflatables,” said Wentland. “The archway is something new this year, having all the parents and the kids walking through a ride their bikes through it.”

The kids help too.

“Worked on the archway, the trees, and the sign,” said Zander Engel, the eldest child in the family.

Seeing the community enjoy the display is a reward for their work.

“A group of kids, they ran through both times, and then they went back into the car,” said Engel.

“It makes me feel warm-hearted ways, daughter Mattie Wentland.

The future for their Christmas decorating plans looks even brighter.

“See how big I can go without my wife getting too upset,” said Wentland.

The grand prize is one thousand dollars. If they win, the plan is to reinvest in more lights for next year.

I don’t do it for me. I do it for the kids. So long as they like it, as long as then I’m going to do it.

A first, second, and third-place winner will receive generous prizes, including- O’Riley Custom Detailing is sponsoring a $1,000 first-place prize. I-29 RV Marine & Outdoor is sponsoring a $300 second-place prize, and Ace Hardware is sponsoring $200 for third place.

