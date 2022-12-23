Avera Medical Minute
Tim Wolf talks about debut album, upcoming projects

Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade...
Tim Wolf is getting ready to release his first full-length album, Everything I Learned in Grade School.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carpenter, South Dakota native Tim Wolf recently released his debut album Everything I Learned In Grade School after giving fans a few singles and extended plays previously. His latest album has some nostalgic hints as the artwork shows his one-room schoolhouse in Beadle County. Wolf has stayed busy even after the album release with what he calls his “secret song”. “This song is called Future X-Wife and is kind of a tongue-in-cheek song that I wrote when I was at a gig in North Carolina,” Wolf said. To listen to the song, Wolf says you can reach him at “Tim@thetimwolf.com” to be added to his e-mail list.

