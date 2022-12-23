Avera Medical Minute
Troubling winter conditions persist on South Dakota reservations

Rosebud storms
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROSEBUD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As winter storms continue to ravage much of South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state are still trying to recover from last week’s winter storm.

A lack of propane and the inability to make it to the grocery store make these winter conditions particularly brutal for South Dakota’s reservations.

This is particularly true in Rosebud. Residents have seen the worst winter has had to offer in the last several weeks. Rosebud police are enforcing a No Travel Advisory with the threat of a $500 fine if they have to rescue you.

Tribal officials say the inability to travel has led to at least a few deaths. Rosebud Sioux president Scott Herman says they have been in constant communication with the state.

“We are just sitting tight right now, these winds that came in and this artic air is causing us to stay home and is probably clogging up the roads, and we will probably have to start all over when the wind dies down,” said Scott Herman, Rosebud Sioux Tribe President.

A number of tribal and state leaders had a meeting on Thursday, and officials say state resources will be deployed to the reservation soon.

