Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold.

Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

The company noted that wholesale natural gas prices are currently higher than usual nationwide, making it an important time to conserve energy heading into heating season.

Customers can find other ways to save by visiting the energy savings tips page on XcelEnergy.Com.

Customers are encouraged to contact Xcel if they are having trouble paying their bill. Xcel can provide options like payment plans and energy assistance programs.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.