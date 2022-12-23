Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Firefighters were called for a fire alarm at Yankton Middle School around noon on Friday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found a sprinkler head pipe in a classroom that froze and burst due to extreme cold temperatures.

Firefighters along with staff and Yankton County Emergency Management assisted in helping with the cleanup of water, the Yankton Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.

