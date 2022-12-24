I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.

The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions.

I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line.

The DOT says it will reopen that portion of the interstate when the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopens I-90 at the state line.

Transportation officials remind drivers that they can expect icy and snow-covered areas. Drivers should use caution.

No travel advisories remain in effect for many highways in central and northeast areas of South Dakota.

You can find the latest information at SD511.org or call 511.

I-90 remains closed from the Minnesota state line to Albert Lea.

You can find the latest information on Minnesota roads at 511MN.org.

Many highways in northwest Iowa remain impassable, but conditions are beginning to improve.

You can find the latest information on Iowa roads at 511IA.org.

