Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls.

The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions.

I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line.

The DOT says it will reopen that portion of the interstate when the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopens I-90 at the state line.

Transportation officials remind drivers that they can expect icy and snow-covered areas. Drivers should use caution.

No travel advisories remain in effect for many highways in central and northeast areas of South Dakota.

You can find the latest information at SD511.org or call 511.

I-90 remains closed from the Minnesota state line to Albert Lea.

You can find the latest information on Minnesota roads at 511MN.org.

Many highways in northwest Iowa remain impassable, but conditions are beginning to improve.

You can find the latest information on Iowa roads at 511IA.org.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on why she brings her team to the Sanford...
Staley on Sioux Falls & Sanford Pentagon “They treat women’s basketball like it’s a sport.”
At least four people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
4 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

Latest News

One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
USD's Elizabeth Juhnke earns All-American status
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
Deep freeze increases demand at shelters