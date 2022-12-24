Avera Medical Minute
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

