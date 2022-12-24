Avera Medical Minute
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls.

It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue.

Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, they found one person dead inside the building.

The cause of the fire and the person’s death are both under investigation.

