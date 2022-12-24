One person dead after Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls.

It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue.

Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, they found one person dead inside the building.

The cause of the fire and the person’s death are both under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.