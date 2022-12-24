Avera Medical Minute
One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early...
One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.

