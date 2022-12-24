One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early Saturday morning. Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 2:45 am in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue and found a storage shed in a backyard on fire. Crews discovered one person died while extinguishing the fire. The person’s identity has not been revealed yet as investigators examine the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.