Paige Meyer a happy holiday return for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holiday returns typically are for taking something you don’t want back.

Yet the South Dakota State Jackrabbit women’s basketball team is thrilled with the gift they got before the holiday break.

Sophomore point guard Paige Meyer made her debut in SDSU’s 83-80 win over Oral Roberts to open Summit League play on Monday.

As a freshman Meyer started every game for the Jackrabbits last year averaging 10 points per game and earning second team all conference honors before suffering a season ending knee injury in the regular season finale.

Paige scored nine points in her first game back and, as she gets back to full speed, should provide another weapon to SDSU’s already loaded lineup.

The Jackrabbits visit Western Illinois on Thursday followed by a New Year’s Eve game at St. Thomas.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.