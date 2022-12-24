USD’s Elizabeth Juhnke earns All-American honors

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the volleyballmag.com All-American second team.

Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, earns the honor for the second time in her career, after she was named to the third team in 2020. She became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills.

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native led the nation in kills (677), points (757.5), and total attacks (1,673) while leading the league in kills per set (5.33) and attacks per set (13.17).

On Sept. 27, the six-rotation player set the mark for most kills in a match in the league with 39 kills against NDSU. The total also set the mark for most kills in a match this season in the NCAA. She put up a season-high 19 digs against Kansas City and had a season-high seven blocks against Denver.

The Summit League Player of the Year ended the season with 26 double-doubles as South Dakota posted a 29-4 overall record and finished 16-2 in the conference. The Coyotes made program history as they were the regular season champions and the Summit League Tournament champions in the same season for the first time.

Juhnke led the Coyotes to their third-straight Summit League Tournament championship and fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five years. South Dakota made history in the first round of the NCAA tournament when they won two sets in the five-set battle against Houston.

Whether she will be back to try and earn a third All-American nod is in question. Elizabeth had been planning to return and use her COVID year of eligibility before suffering a serious knee injury in USD’s five set NCAA Tournament loss to Houston.

In a recent Twitter post Juhnke said she is focused on recovery, prepping for surgery and rehab and isn’t sure what the future holds quite yet in a statement you can read below:

