Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze, Massachusetts prosecutors say

By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALISBURY, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with antifreeze.

Judy Church, a 64-year-old former teacher, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11.

An autopsy found deadly levels of ethylene glycol in his body, a compound commonly found in antifreeze and windshield deicing fluid.

Prosecutors alleged Church mixed it with a sports drink.

According to the police report, the victim’s family told investigators that Fowler had another girlfriend that Church was jealous of and that he suspected she was poisoning him.

Police say Church appeared to document the crime on her own cell phone.

That’s where investigators found 13 videos of the victim in medical distress thrashing about in Church’s room.

Police also found a screenshot of a recent purchase from AutoZone and photos from Church’s phone of a bottle of deicing fluid among the items in her kitchen and near Fowler’s bed.

Church was arraigned on a murder charge. She is being held pending a probable cause hearing set for Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Woman charged with poisoning death of boyfriend
