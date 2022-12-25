Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas Day to feature snow showers, warmer temperatures

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we’ll have one more bitterly cold night tonight, the main story for our Christmas Day will be the snow chances.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the region. The advisories in central and northern South Dakota will begin this morning and won’t begin until this afternoon southeast; all advisories in place will go through the overnight hours.

An area of low pressure tracks southeast across the region today, bringing with it snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle to the region. The precipitation will be in the form of a wintry mix and even some light rain across western South Dakota. Snow accumulations will run a trace to 1″ with amounts of 2-4″ possible from Sisseton to Marshall to Spencer, IA. Highs range from the lower teens east to as warm as the 40s in western South Dakota. High temperatures will occur between 3 PM and midnight.

The snow showers continue tonight but as the low passes through, winds will rapidly increase and shift to the north and northwest. We’ll see sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph for most areas with 25-40 mph sustained winds and gusts as high as 60 mph in central and northwestern South Dakota.

Even though Monday will be colder with highs in the single digits and teens, warmer temperatures and more cloud cover returns by Tuesday and the milder weather will last for the foreseeable future as highs will rebound back to the 20s and 30s. We’ll also be watching the potential for scattered wintry mix and snow showers between Wednesday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

