Sioux Falls School District expanding after school programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the city grows, the Sioux Falls School District says it’s important to address different needs in the community.

They say expanding after school programs will be helpful for students and parents.

This will be done through partnerships with organizations in the community like EmBe, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and Volunteers of America.

In hopes of providing further care for students after the school day ends.

“As Sioux Falls continues to grow, we know that families are going to need care for their kids. South Dakota has one of the highest rates of working parents in the nation and so we mow having a safe place for kids to go after school or having safe daycare for younger kids is a really important aspect,” said Rebecca Wimmer, Sioux Falls School District.

With access being the main focus.

“There’s roughly about forty-eight hundred elementary aged kids in Sioux Falls that don’t have access to an after-school program due to things like cost, transportation, hours of operation,” said Wimmer.

Specifically working towards addressing each age group within the district.

“The same thing for our high school students, how do we prepare them for that next phase of life, how do we make sure that they’re getting access to college programs or that they have career readiness skills,” said Wimmer.

Highlighting the importance of keeping students safe.

“Knowing that their child can stay in the same building after school, that there’s adults there that are trained and educated to provide care for their kids,” said Wimmer.

The district says the new after school programs will begin for elementary students this coming fall.

