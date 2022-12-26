Avera Medical Minute
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!

Some of our favorite soundbites from the year in local sports
Bloopers to wrap up the local sports season featuring the return of the mullett
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite.

But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point of view, dire, thing we learned from our time around local sports in South Dakota this year.

The Mullet is back.

Click on the video viewer for some of our favorite interview moments, a truly hair raising experience, from 2022 featuring Jefferson basketball’s Taylen Ashley and Kaden Year and South Dakota State football’s Tucker Kraft!

