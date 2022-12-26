Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays

Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food and shelter. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC., FACEBOOK, VICTORIA HINDS, CNN)
By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) - For the first time in several years, a homeless man in Connecticut has food and warm shelter this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to complete strangers from his community who felt inspired to give.

People in the area of Connecticut Avenue are familiar with the rattling of a pushcart and the vibrant person behind it.

For the last five years, Paris’ livelihood has been collecting bottles. He expresses his gratitude for people who have helped him out as he collects.

“It’s all right to have what I have, and it comes from people that care, to give me just a bottle,” he said Sunday.

This Christmas, a stranger’s request to get him a sleeping bag and basic products turned into something more.

“It all started with a post from our friend Amy Stackhouse,” said Victoria Hinds, who is helping to organize donations for Paris.

There has been an outpouring from the community as to how they can help. He received gift cards, warm food and even a place to stay.

Hinds said the donations totaled around $2,200 by Sunday.

“Two nights turned into three, and three into six, and now we have nine nights for Paris in a hotel,” Hinds said.

It will be his first warm Christmas since 2015.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Paris said. “When you weep ... you weep because it’s real, you have the realists and the non-realists, and this is the realists right now.”

Instead of just a few bottles this year, the community is giving Paris miracles he’s only dreamed of.

“A Christmas miracle to me is love, me being embraced,” he said. “When they say unbelievable, it’s real.”

The community is still accepting donations for Paris on Venmo. They can be made to the username “lets help Paris.”

Copyright 2022 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early...
One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market
Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit