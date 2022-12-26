Avera Medical Minute
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any donation made until the year’s end. The couple has been doing this match for over five years.

“I think when people like the Hinks give, it just inspires others at a time during the holidays and we are feeling generous already, just to know that dollar goes twice as far, and you going to be able to help twice as many people. You’re going to make a large impact. I think it’s really important to our community,” said Lori Dykstra, chief executive officer for Feeding South Dakota.

Those wanting to donate can do so by visiting FeedingSouthDakota.Org.

