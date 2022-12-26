Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31.
There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:
Monday:
No distributions
Tuesday:
Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bison - Bison School 2-3 p.m.
Lemmon - Lemmon Pantry, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Onida - Presbyterian Church, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls - Good News Church; 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
Arlington - United Methodist Church, 9-10 a.m.
Blunt - Oahe Electric, 9-10 a.m.
DeSmet - City Park, 12-1 p.m.
Fort Thompson - St. Joseph’s Hall, 12-2 p.m.
Isabel - Okiciyap Isabel Pantry, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Lake Preston - United Methodist Church; 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Martin - Bennett County High School; 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
McIntosh - First Presbyterian Church, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Murdo - Murdo High School, 2-3 p.m.
Rapid City - Star Village, 10-11:30 a.m.
White River - White River City Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday:
Custer - Custer Lutheran Fellowship, 1-2 p.m.
Estelline - Estelline High School, 2-3 p.m.
Gettysburg - Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 10-11 a.m.
Hayti - 4-H Grounds, 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Herreid - Campbell County Community Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Hill City - Corner of HYWY 385 and Railroad Ave., 1-2 p.m.
Keystone - Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 10-11 a.m.
Miller - First United Methodist Church, 12-1 p.m.
Volga - Community Center, 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Wessington - First Presbyterian Church, 10-11 a.m.
Friday:
Hot Springs - Butler Park, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Kimball - Kimball Protestant Parish, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Reliance - Reliance Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m.
Saint Francis - Saint Francis Mission, Digmann Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday:
No distributions
If you need emergency food assistance, visit HelplineCenter.Org/2-1-1/ to find available food resources nearest to you.
