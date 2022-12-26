Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31.

There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:

Monday:

No distributions

Tuesday:

Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bison - Bison School 2-3 p.m.

Lemmon - Lemmon Pantry, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Onida - Presbyterian Church, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls - Good News Church; 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Arlington - United Methodist Church, 9-10 a.m.

Blunt - Oahe Electric, 9-10 a.m.

DeSmet - City Park, 12-1 p.m.

Fort Thompson - St. Joseph’s Hall, 12-2 p.m.

Isabel - Okiciyap Isabel Pantry, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Lake Preston - United Methodist Church; 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Martin - Bennett County High School; 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

McIntosh - First Presbyterian Church, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Murdo - Murdo High School, 2-3 p.m.

Rapid City - Star Village, 10-11:30 a.m.

White River - White River City Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday:

Custer - Custer Lutheran Fellowship, 1-2 p.m.

Estelline - Estelline High School, 2-3 p.m.

Gettysburg - Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 10-11 a.m.

Hayti - 4-H Grounds, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Herreid - Campbell County Community Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hill City - Corner of HYWY 385 and Railroad Ave., 1-2 p.m.

Keystone - Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 10-11 a.m.

Miller - First United Methodist Church, 12-1 p.m.

Volga - Community Center, 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Wessington - First Presbyterian Church, 10-11 a.m.

Friday:

Hot Springs - Butler Park, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kimball - Kimball Protestant Parish, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Reliance - Reliance Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m.

Saint Francis - Saint Francis Mission, Digmann Hall, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday:

No distributions

If you need emergency food assistance, visit HelplineCenter.Org/2-1-1/ to find available food resources nearest to you.

