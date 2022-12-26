Avera Medical Minute
Finally, some warmer temperatures!

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our stretch of bitterly cold temperatures will be coming to an end as warmer air will finally return to the region.

For tonight, higher pressure will be moving southeast and a warm front will be approaching from the west. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky and winds turning southerly and becoming breezy at times. Lows will be in the single digits above and below with teens west, but expect temperatures to rise throughout the overnight hours.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy heading into Tuesday with the southerly winds continuing and could be breezy at times. Everyone should see highs in the 30s with warmer temperatures in western South Dakota.

Wednesday will remain mild with highs steady in the low to mid 30s under overcast skies. Some patchy areas of light rain and freezing drizzle could be possible in central and northern South Dakota.

We’re monitoring a low pressure system late Wednesday night into Thursday evening and that could bring all types of wintry precipitation and even a brief period of light rain. Temperatures will play a role in what type of precipitation that could fall, but it appears that temperatures will be between 29 and 36 degrees during this time. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

New Years Weekend as of now is looking quiet with more clouds than sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s.

