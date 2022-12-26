Avera Medical Minute
Hanukkah candle lighting for final night at Mt. Rushmore

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday afternoon, one of South Dakota’s Rabbi hosted the lighting of the last menorah candle at Mt. Rushmore. This marked the eighth night of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz said that having the lighting at the iconic monument was a sign of Jewish freedom and religious freedom. Adding the symbolic meaning of Mt. Rushmore in itself is that of granting people the right to worship the way they would like.

“So many people have told me how meaningful it is for them to see this expression of Judaism, proudly out in the open, right here at Mt. Rushmore. They tell me how much it means for them, how it brings them back good memories of their childhood, it makes them proud to be a Jew, proud to be an American. That’s why we’re so grateful for the blessing of this great country and to be able to light the menorah at Mt. Rushmore,” said Alperowitz.

Alperowitz explained that each of the candles represents one of the eight days in which miraculously, the oil in the temple of Jerusalem’s menorah lasted.

