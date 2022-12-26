Avera Medical Minute
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year

One in every 170 pregnancies in South Dakota ends in a stillbirth.(Pixabay)
By KOTA Staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign.

In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data shows that every year in the U.S., approximately 700 women die from childbirth complications, and 23,500 babies are stillborn.

The campaign would help education expectant parents about the importance of tracking a baby’s movements daily in the third trimester of pregnancy. According to a release from the DOH, research shows nearly 30 percent of stillbirths can be prevented. Research also shows a change in a baby’s movements in the third trimester is an early red flag.

By using Count the Kicks, expectant parents can increase the chances of their baby arriving safely. The app is free and available in the IOS and Google Play app stores.

“The South Dakota Department of Health is committed to improving birth outcomes for families in our state, and we believe Count the Kicks provides a solution to help save babies,” said Beth Dokken, DOH Division Director of Family and Community Health. “We encourage medical providers or anyone who works with expectant parents to order free Count the Kicks educational materials to share in the communities they serve. Together we can help more families have a healthy birth outcome.”

