Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie

By Elle Dickau
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job.

Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls.

She does more than just bake these delicious treats though, she is also a mom of two, and a full-time engineer, baking and decorating the cookies after the kids are in bed.

She uses this cookie business as an artistic outlet, explaining that “cookie therapy is real”.

After the birth of her son, Logan struggled with postpartum anxiety and depression, and this business became her solace.

Her customers also became a source of comfort for her, Gran says, “it’s just amazing to be a part of that.”

Her family has been her greatest support, according to Logan, noting that having her mom and two sisters as entrepreneurs is a huge reason she is able to do it.

To order some of these spectacular treats, find One Smart Cookie on Facebook at One Smart Cookie SD, or email Logan directly at onesmartcookiesd@gmail.com.

