Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners’ sentences to parole.

Noem’s office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison. Noem said that the prisoners have earned a second chance and present a low risk of recidivism.

The prisoners are Danielle Blakney; Jamie Christine Bosone; Jerome R. Ferguson; Britni Jean Goodhart; Connie Hirsch; Tammy Kvasnicka; and Whitney Renae Turney.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
One person was found dead in central Sioux Falls when a structure fire was reported early...
One person found dead in Sioux Falls structure fire

Latest News

Sioux Falls Skycam
Expect sunshine and above zero temps
One in every 170 pregnancies in South Dakota ends in a stillbirth.
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
South Dakota Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz held the last candle lighting of Hanukkah at Mt. Rushmore...
Hanukkah candle lighting for final night at Mt. Rushmore
Union Gospel Mission holds annual Christmas giveaway