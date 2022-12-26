Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Securing a new home or property has clearly been difficult this year, and some worry that might not change much in 2023. According to a lending tree survey, 4 in 10 consumers believe we are heading towards a housing market crash next year; however, real estate investor Ari Rastegar says the fundamentals of a housing market crash are not evident at this time. “A market crash is much more relatable to what we saw in 2008 during the subprime mortgage debacle,” he said. “All the math indicates that we will have a slowing of the transactions and how quickly homes are being sold.”

Because of interest rates, a house in the $300k range seems more like a home in the $600k range in mortgages. Rastegar says a lack of homes for more than 15 million potential homeowners has not helped either. “Fundamentally, it’s not logical to assume a market would crash in the way we have said. The better way to put it is we are going through a correction,” he added. The chance for a correction offers what he says is a good opportunity for buyers to get back on the market.

If patience and time are assets, they could pay off greatly for sellers. In Rastegar’s estimation, the housing market will still be in high demand and interest rates will soon become more static. Despite delayed data, new research shows inflation could be tapering off. “If that in fact is correct, we can even be a little optimistic and think the rates could begin to go down in the fourth quarter of 2023,” he said.

