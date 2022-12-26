Sub-zero temperatures lead to uptick of car issues for South Dakotans

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a week of below-zero temperatures, local car mechanics and auto part stores have been busy.

NAPA Auto Parts in Aberdeen says they’ve only got a few bottles left of some important wintertime products, even after ordering extra stock. Sales Associate Michael Heard said the products NAPA is seeing fly off their shelves are gasoline antifreeze, water remover and starting fluid.

Those are products that help solve issues drivers tend to see more once the temperatures drop below zero. One of the most common problems in vehicles when the temperature drops is gas lines freezing due to water buildup in gas tanks. That’s where antifreeze and starting fluid can help.

“The line freezes up from the cold and the windchill and this unthaws it and takes the water out of it. It’s like gasoline antifreeze. If your injectors are not picking up enough spark, this boosts you off,” said Heard.

Another common issue vehicles have when it gets below zero is batteries losing power.

”What happens is your battery loses charge and then, it freezes. So, as long as your battery is charged properly to 12 volts, it will not freeze in sub-zero temperatures. As soon as it dies, it freezes and that’s what makes them no good. It swells up the acid and water,” said Heard.

There are some preventative measures drivers can take to avoid these issues.

“Before the winter comes, you definitely should get your radiator fluid checked and make sure that it’s good for below 30. Make sure you have your block heater plugged in if you got one. Make sure you put this treatment in before it gets cold so it can be already in your gas and through your lines and everything and then you won’t have to much of a problem,” said Heard.

Although they’re running low on antifreeze products now, Heard says that NAPA Auto Parts’ delivery truck will arrive Tuesday, and they will get those wintertime products restocked this week.

